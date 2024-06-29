Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner projected to meet in semis; Andy Murray to face Tomas Machac

LONDON: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is projected to face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals, as per the draw announced on Friday.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, seeded second, faces Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva in the first round and could be up against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is set to face Czech player Tomas Machac. The 37-year-old Murray has indicated this is likely to be his last season on tour before retirement. He has been dealing with a series of injuries in 2024, and had a surgical procedure on his back over the weekend after stopping during a match at a tuneup event. Murray has also received a doubled wildcard along with his brother Jamie.

Sinner, who is playing his first Slam after becoming the first Italian player to be ranked No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, opens his campaign against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann with a potential second-round against 2021 runner-up and compatriot Matteo Berrettini.

Third seed Alcaraz begins his title defence with a first-round match against Estonia’s Mark Lajal.

The projected quarterfinals are - Sinner vs fifth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, Alcaraz vs eighth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud, Zverev vs sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and Djokovic vs seventh-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

Top-ranked British player Jack Draper, seeded 28th, faces Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer in the opening round. Agencies

