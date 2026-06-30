Wimbledon Players End Prize-Money Protest Ahead of Tournament

New Delhi: Wimbledon organisers and the world’s leading tennis players have reached a temporary understanding that will allow normal media operations to continue during this year’s Championships, easing tensions in a dispute that has been simmering across all four Grand Slams since early 2025.

The breakthrough came after a series of discussions between player representatives and the All England Club over the weekend. The talks followed concerns that top players were preparing to extend a media-access protest throughout the opening week of Wimbledon, limiting post-match and pre-match interview commitments to just 15 minutes.

The disagreement stems from a broader campaign launched by players in March 2025 seeking a greater share of Grand Slam revenues, increased contributions to player welfare initiatives and the creation of a formal player committee within the major tournaments’ governance structure.

While Wimbledon had already announced a record prize-money increase for the 2026 edition, players signalled last week that financial concerns remained unresolved. The move raised fears of a prolonged standoff and even the possibility of future tournament boycotts if negotiations failed to progress.

Following the latest round of talks, however, players agreed to restore full media participation for the tournament.

“Following constructive meetings between player representatives and AELTC leadership over the weekend, players have confirmed they will resume normal tournament media duties from Monday 29 June,” a statement from the players said, as quoted by The Guardian. IANS

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