Winning a Test series in India would be next best to our WTC triumph: Bavuma

Kolkata: For Temba Bavuma, few cricketing challenges are as alluring as conquering India in their own backyard. The South African captain, who led his team to the World Test Championship (WTC) title earlier this year, believes that a series victory in India would stand just a step below that global triumph in significance.

I think, obviously, winning the World Test Championship… not much to trump that. But second to that, I think, will be winning in India,” Bavuma said on the eve of the first Test at Eden Gardens. “It’s something that’s— I wouldn’t even say it’s eluded us, but we haven’t been able to do for the longest time. So, I mean, that’s definitely up there in terms of ambition.”

South Africa haven’t won a Test in India since 2010 and have lost seven successive matches across three tours. But Bavuma believes his current group — unbeaten in any full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023 — carries the composure, belief, and experience needed to change that script.

“We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us in the group there have had moments of hurt. So we know what it’s about,” he said. “We look forward to the challenge. It should be exciting looking at the makeup of both teams — fantastic players within the Indian team, but a little bit of inexperience. Similarly, with our side, the guys want to match up to the best in the world.”

Bavuma also recalled a lighter moment with former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was part of the team in a stunning 3-0 Test win over India in their own conditions last year.

“I met up with Kane at an awards evening in India a couple of months ago. I tried to ask him for some pointers,” Bavuma said. “He wasn’t too open about it, but he did say, make sure that you win the toss. So I’ve been practising it.” IANS

