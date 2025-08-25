Winston-Salem Open: Fucsovics captures his third ATP title

NEW DELHI: Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics steadied after a late lapse to capture his third ATP title on Saturday, holding off Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the final of the hardcourt tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In the final tune-up for the US Open, which starts on Sunday in New York, 33-year-old Fucsovics called on all of his experience after squandering a match point with a double fault at 5-2 in the second set.

Van de Zandschulp, seeking his first ATP title, forced the tiebreaker, but Fucsovics took advantage of his Dutch foe’s errors in the decider to pull off the victory.

The next challenge is the US Open, where Fucsovics is slated to face Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round.

Van de Zandschulp, who stunned Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the second round at Flushing Meadows last year, is due to launch his campaign at the final Grand Slam of the year against 11th-seeded Holger Rune. Agencies

Also Read: La Liga: Barca battle back from 2-goal down to beat Valente

Also Watch: