Winter Youth Olympic Games: Indian alpine skier Sahil Thakur finishes 47th in giant slalom event

Gangwon: Indian alpine skier Sahil Thakur finished 47th in the men’s giant slalom event at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, here on Wednesday. Sahil clocked 2:02.52 (1:04.67 in the first run and 57.85 in the second run) at the Jeongseon High 1 Ski Resort.

The 16-year-old will next be seen competing in the men’s slalom event at the same venue on Thursday.

The men’s giant slalom race comprised a field of 79 athletes. Sahil was placed 62nd among the 65 competitors, who finished the first run and earned a starting spot in the second run.

Sahil, who is only Indian athlete competing at Gangwon, finished the second run to be placed 47th — among the 50 competitors who finished run — in the final standings. IANS

