Winter Youth Olympic Games: Indian alpine skier Sahil Thakur finishes 47th in giant slalom event

Indian alpine skier Sahil Thakur finished 47th in the men’s giant slalom event at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, here on Wednesday.
Gangwon: Indian alpine skier Sahil Thakur finished 47th in the men’s giant slalom event at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, here on Wednesday. Sahil clocked 2:02.52 (1:04.67 in the first run and 57.85 in the second run) at the Jeongseon High 1 Ski Resort.

The 16-year-old will next be seen competing in the men’s slalom event at the same venue on Thursday.

The men’s giant slalom race comprised a field of 79 athletes. Sahil was placed 62nd among the 65 competitors, who finished the first run and earned a starting spot in the second run.

Sahil, who is only Indian athlete competing at Gangwon, finished the second run to be placed 47th — among the 50 competitors who finished run — in the final standings. IANS

