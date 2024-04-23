Wishes pour in for Gukesh after Candidates Tournament win

New Delhi: Social media was flooded with awe and admiration when 17-year-old grandmaster D Gukesh on Monday scripted history by becoming the youngest player ever to win the Candidates Tournament, held in Toronto, Canada.

Gukesh scored 9/14 points to clinch the honour after his final-round game with Hikaru Nakamura ended in a draw. He became only the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament. After Gukesh’s historic victory in the prestigious tournament, the chess community extended their heartfelt congratulations. Ace chess coach Ramesh RB wrote on X, “Hearty Congratulations to young @Gukesh for convincingly winning the Candidates. Inspiring performance! Whole India is proud of you!”

Vladimir Kramnik, a Classical World Chess Champion shared on X, “Congratulations to Gukesh and special award for both Fabi, Ian for their incredible performance today. One of the most interesting games I ever saw. ” (IANS)

Also Read: World Championship match; Gukesh will be a slight favourite: Susan Polgar

Also Watch: