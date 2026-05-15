Wolvaardt and Nahid Rana claim ICC player of the month honours for April

Dubai: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt have been named the ICC Men’s and Women’s Players of the Month, respectively, following impressive performances in recent international assignments.

Rana secured the men’s honour for the first time after playing a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s 2-1 home series victory over New Zealand. The young fast bowler finished the series with eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.46 and was adjudged Player of the Series.

His standout performance came in the second ODI in Mirpur, where he claimed 5 for 32 to help Bangladesh register a commanding 55-run victory. He also chipped in with two wickets in the deciding game in Chattogram.

Rana finished ahead of Oman skipper Jatinder Singh and UAE seamer Ajay Kumar in the voting process.

Meanwhile, Wolvaardt continued her remarkable run by clinching her third ICC Player of the Month award in the last seven months, having previously won the accolade in October and December last year. IANS

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