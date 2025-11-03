Wolves Manager Sacked: Vitor Pereira Out After Winless Streak

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers has sacked manager Vitor Pereira after the side’s winless start to the Premier League season stretched to 10 games and left it last in the league table, the club said on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said. Agencies

