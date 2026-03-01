Wolves Triumph Over Aston Villa to Avoid Premier League Infamy

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes scored his first goal of the season as the bottom side defeated visitors Aston Villa 2-0 in the West Midlands derby on Friday night to ensure they will not go down as the worst side in Premier League history.

Villa stays third on 51 points from 28 games, six above fifth-placed Chelsea, after winning only three of their last 10 league matches. The Wolves have 13 points from 29 games, beating Derby County’s record low total of 11 points in 2007-08.

The Wolves scored their opener after 61 minutes with their first shot on target as Jackson Tchatchoua crossed from the right, and Adam Armstrong’s touch was perfect for Gomes to steer the ball into the net from 15 metres.

The home side was good value for only its second victory of the season as substitute Rodrigo Gomes scored a late second, belying the teams’ respective league positions in a contest not helped by driving rain that made for a slippery surface. Agencies

