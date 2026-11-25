BHOPAL: It was just more than a month ago that India defended with an inch of its life to pull off a narrow 1-0 win against China to clinch the Asian Games gold medal. Just how fast the night changes, as Sjoerd Marijne’s women put on a masterclass in attack to thrash a second-string Chinese side 6-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.

India, which has already booked its semifinal berth, was much sharper and more ruthless compared to China, with Deepika starring with a second successive hat-trick. Lack of security at the International Sports Complex, however, remains a glaring issue, as the venue was once again crowded beyond its capacity.

Despite the inconvenience, the supporters continued to enjoy India scoring goals for fun as China was pinned in by the hosts’ relentless press. After just a minute on the clock, India sliced China through the middle with Salima Tete slipping a ball into the circle to find Deepika, who fired a backhand shot into the roof of the net. It was the forward’s first field goal in eight matches.

eepika, then, showed her mastery from set-pieces with two fiercely-struck dragflicks, giving China’s PC defence no chance, to notch up another treble.

China had its moments on the break, but Bansari Solanki made a couple of smart saves from close range, but it did manage to break through from a PC. Chen Tong’s dragflick was deflected wide, but Qingmiao Feng reacted well at the near post to divert the ball into the net.

In the second quarter, Rutuja Pisal launched a counter attack, from which Lalremsiami burst into the circle to fire the ball past Haixuan Fang from a tight angle for the fourth. Soon after, Neha added a fifth after a scramble from PC, the midfielder kept her composure to scoop the ball into the net.

China regrouped after the 10 minute half-time break to get on the scoresheet through a penalty stroke from Tong. India responded once again when Sakshi Rana was left unmarked to bring down Puja Sahoo’s high ball before slapping a hard hit low onto the boards.

Even though the scoring was limited in the second half, it was another display which reasserted India’s status as an unstoppable force in the competition. Agencies

Also Read: AB de Villiers Revives Sandpaper Saga, Claims Ball-Tampering Began in First Test at Durban