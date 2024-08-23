Women’s Caribbean Premier League: Harshitha Samarawickrama added to Trinbago Knight Riders squad

New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s left-handed batter Harshitha Samarawickrama has been added to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad in the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) as a replacement for injured former Australia captain Meg Lanning.

This will be the first time of her participated in the three-team WCPL. “The Trinbago Knight Riders Women have added the young and talented Sri Lankan batter Harshitha Samarawickrama to their squad for WCPL 2024. The TKR management will be eager to see the youngster display her amazing skills here at the WCPL,” said the franchise on its official website.

Harshitha joins India’s duo of fast-bowler Shikha Pandey and batter Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as Australia left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen as the other overseas players for TKR in 2024 WPL.

She also becomes just the second Sri Lankan player to be part of a women’s T20 franchise overseas league after her national skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who has featured in quite a few leagues around the world. IANS

Also Read: Conditions will suit Sri Lanka: Head Coach Sanath Jayasuriya

Also Watch: