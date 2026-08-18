Women’s Hockey World Cup: Buoyant Indian women eye big win over South Africa

AMSTELVEEN: High on confidence after holding Olympic silver medallist and World No. 4 China to a draw, India will look to strengthen its bid for a top-two finish in Pool D when it faces South Africa in its second Women’s Hockey World Cup match here on Tuesday.

India, ranked ninth in the world, produced a disciplined display to secure a 2-2 draw against a fancied Chinese side in its tournament opener. The result has given them a valuable point and put them in a good position to qualify for the second round.

England currently leads Pool D following its 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India next in the standings, while South Africa is fourth.

For the semifinal race, the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four each. Each team will play matches against the opponents it did not face in the first round. Agencies

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