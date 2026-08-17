Women’s Hockey World Cup: India squander lead as China fight back for 2-2 draw in Pool D opener

Amstelveen: It was a game of two halves with India dominating the opening 30 minutes, before China turned the tables to assert why it was ranked five places above its Asian rival. India had eight World Cup debutants on show, who played with youthful zest but the inexperience ultimately hurt it in its 2-2 draw with China in their Women’s World Cup Pool D opener in Amstelveen at the Wagener Stadion on Sunday.

India deservedly went 2-1 ahead at the break after goals from Navneet Kaur and Deepika Sehrawat. India’s vertical approach, through the wings, troubled China’s backline. India’s skilful forwards, Deepika, Navneet and Lalremsiami, in particular, chased down long balls along the turf and were dangerous with their dribbling.

In the last two quarters, China had 13 circle penetrations to India’s three, while adding four PC opportunities and restricting India to none. India hung on for a valuable point thanks to further interventions from Savita. Agencies

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