Women’s Super League: Chelsea move to second place behind Manchester City

LONDON: Chelsea thumped struggling Everton 5-0 at Goodison Park after a blistering display of finishing, but Manchester City still remain top of the Women’s Super League thanks to a 3-0 away win over Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday. With all 12 teams in action following the international break, City tops the standings with 16 points from six games, one ahead of second-placed Chelsea, which has a game in hand, and three ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion, who are third.

An unused substitute when England beat South Africa 2-1 on Tuesday, Chelsea striker Aggie Beever-Jones came back with a point to prove and she opened the scoring in the 14th minute, meeting Kadeisha Buchanan’s cross with a towering header. Erin Cuthbert added a second just before the break, dispossessing Veatriki Sarri and advancing before firing a low drive into the corner, and three minutes later Norwegian winger Guro Reiten pulled off a superb sliding first-time finish to make it 3-0.

In the early kick-off, Manchester United came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home with Arsenal, while Brighton continued its positive run with a 1-0 home win over Leicester City. Agencies IANS

Also Read: Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca ‘expects more’ from Recce James ‘in terms of leadership’

Also Watch: