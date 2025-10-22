Women’s World Cup: Alyssa Healy Ruled Out Of England Clash

Indore: Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the team’s upcoming Women’s World Cup encounter against arch-rivals England after sustaining a minor calf strain during a training session last Saturday.

Tahlia McGrath, the side’s vice captain, will lead the team in Healy’s absence as the defending champions look to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Healy might also miss out on Australia’s final group stage encounter against South Africa if she fails to recover before the clash on Saturday, October 25.

While Beth Mooney will don the gloves in Healy’s absence, Georgia Voll is likely to make her way into the XI as the team falls one player short ahead of the high-octane encounter.

Both Australia and England have qualified for the semi-final and are unbeaten in the tournament thus far. Both sides have nine points to their name from five matches, having won four games and one of their games being abandoned due to rain.

However, the Women in Yellow are on top of the points table courtesy of a higher Net Run Rate (NRR).

Healy has maintained excellent form throughout the tournament, anchoring her team’s batting. She is currently Australia’s top scorer, accumulating 294 runs in four games, including two centuries. IANS

