World Archery Championships: India bow out in individual quarters

Gwangju: India’s inspiring journey in the men's compound events at the World Archery Championships came to a dramatic halt in the individual quarterfinals, as gold medallists Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge all bowed out — dashing hopes of a clean sweep.

The trio, fresh from winning a historic gold medal in team competition, had been placed in separate quarters of the draw, giving India a genuine shot at defending the individual title. But despite high hopes, none of the three could convert team momentum into individual success.

The most dramatic exit came from newcomer Prathamesh Fuge, who was making his world championship debut and had already stunned world number one Mike Schloesser in the pre-quarterfinals with a flawless 150/150. Riding high on confidence, Fuge led 119-118 through four Ends in his quarterfinal match against Denmark’s world No.2 Mathias Fullerton.

However, a dropped point at the start of the final (fifth) end proved costly. The match ended 148-148, and Fullerton held his nerve in the shoot-off, scoring a perfect 10 to Fuge’s 9.

Fuge, seeded 19th and the lowest-ranked Indian qualifier in the men’s compound draw, had earlier produced the biggest upset of his budding career by knocking out the world number one and 2013 world champion Schloesser with consummate composure.

India’s top seed Rishabh Yadav, fresh from team gold and a mixed-team silver, went down 145-146 to eventual world champion Nicolas Girard of France. Yadav had held a one-point lead going into the final End but dropped two crucial points, sealing his exit from the medals.

Aman Saini also fought bravely but was defeated 144-147 by American Curtis Broadnax, ending India’s final hope of individual glory in the men’s compound discipline. IANS

