World Athletics Championships: Ethan Katzberg takes gold with record

TOKYO: Kenya reigned supreme in the women’s 1500m final, with Faith Kipyegon storming to gold in 3:52.15, followed by compatriot Dorcus Ewoi, who claimed silver in a personal best 3:54.92. Australia’s Jessica Hull secured bronze with 3:55.16.

Faith Kipyegon after winning gold in the women’s 1500m said: “I just want to thank God. I knew I was capable of defending my world title after breaking the world record. I just wanted to run comfortable without pushes and falls, because I was a little bit scared seeing people falling. I just wanted to be by myself and run my race.”

In the Men’s 110m hurdles, USA’s Cordell Tinch stormed to gold, finishing ahead of Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason.

Meanwhile Canada’s Ethan Katzberg continued his dominance in the Men’s Hammer Throw, producing a championship record effort to beat Germany’s Merlin Hummel and Hungary’s Bence Halasz. (Agencies)

