World Athletics Championships: Servin Sebasthiyan finishes 31st in 20km race walk

Tokyo: Servin Sebasthiyan, the sole Indian in action, finished a lowly 31st in the men’s 20km race walk event at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 25-year-old finished with a timing of 1:23:03, with almost a five-minute gap between him and gold-medallist Caio Bonfim of Brazil, who clocked 1:18:35. Zhaozhao Wang of China and Spain’s Paul McGrath secured the silver and bronze medals respectively. Bonfim took the lead from McGrath inside the last two kms and held on to earn Brazil its first global title in men’s race walking. Agencies

