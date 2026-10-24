World Boxing U-19 C’ships: Megha Sheokand assured of medal

New Delhi: Megha Sheokand became the second Indian to be assured of a medal in the ongoing 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, on Friday, defeating Turkey’s Melisa Eroglu 5:0 to reach the women’s 80kg semifinals.

Prachi Tokas had assured India of its first medal in the women’s 80+kg category. Asian U-19 champion Prachi also kept her hopes of a medal alive as she registered a dominant win over Alie Chartier of Canada.

Prachi dominated both rounds against Chartier, who got one count in the first and two in the second before the Indian was awarded the bout by RSC.

Earlier, Himanshi went down 1:4 against Ellen Joyce of Ireland in the women’s 48kg pre-quarterfinals.

Last night, Anshika’s challenge in the women’s 75kg category ended in the pre-quarterfinals after she lost by RSC against China’s Shengjie Gong. IANS

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