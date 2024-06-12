World Championship of Legends: Former Cricketer Chris Gayle to lead West Indies Champions

New Delhi: Celebrated Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle will lead the West Indies Champions at the upcoming edition of World Championship of Legends, starting from July 3 in Birmingham UK.

The team led by the Gayle includes well-known players like Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree and Daren Sammy and the complete squad will be announced soon.

“I look forward to rejoining my family in our quest to win the cup. We are also delighted to keep having the opportunity to play more matches such as the prestigious World Championship of Legends to return to our fans in a whole new participation, said Gayle.

The England and Wales cricket board has approved the World Championship of Legends, which features six franchises. IANS

