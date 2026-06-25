World Cup 2026 Group Stage Sets New Record with 137 Goals in Just 45 Matches

Houston: A total of 137 goals have now been scored across 45 group-stage matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026, making it the highest-ever tally in the group phase of a single edition of the tournament.The figure breaks the previous record of 136 goals set during the 2014 World Cup, which was achieved over 48 group-stage matches, according to OptaJoe's X handle.The new benchmark was reached after Portugal's dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their latest group-stage fixture, a result thatcontributed to the ongoing high-scoring trend in the tournament. With several group matches remaining, the goal tally is expected to rise further, potentially extending the record even more before the knockout stage begins. (ANI)

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