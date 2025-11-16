World Cup qualification: Memphis Depay helps Netherlands hold Poland

The Netherlands kept up their three-point advantage over Poland in their World Cup qualifying group as the two sides drew 1-1 on Friday night, leaving the Dutch a point away from qualification.

Jakub Kaminski handed Poland a half-time lead as they needed victory to keep alive slim hopes of topping Group G and securing automatic qualification for next year's finals.

Memphis Depay replied for the visitors at Stadion Narodowy shortly after the break to ensure the Dutch moved to 17 points with Poland second in the group standings on 14.

The Netherlands need only draw at home to bottom-placed Lithuania in their last fixture in Amsterdam on Monday to book their World Cup berth.

Poland put out an attacking line-up in their bid for the win that would have boosted their hopes of topping the group and should have been ahead inside two minutes when flying fullback Matty Cash found Nicola Zalewski with the goal gaping in front of him, but he missed from close range.

The Dutch then controlled possession for much of the opening half, blunting Poland’s ambitions but without making inroads themselves.

But they were caught out two minutes from the break when Robert Lewandowski played a superb pass from the centre circle to set Kaminski free and the striker finished with only Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to beat.

However, two minutes after half-time the group leaders were level. Poland goalkeeper Kamil Grabara misjudged Cody Gakpo's cross and could not get a touch as it sailed over his head, offering Donyell Malen the chance for a diving header which the keeper did well to stop only for Depay to score the rebound.

It was the eighth goal in the qualifying campaign for the Dutch record goalscorer, whose overall tally for his country is now 55 in 107 internationals.

Both sides were unable to carve out any clear chances thereafter despite bringing on fresh legs although the game was played at a high tempo to the end.

Virgil van Dijk marked his 71st game as Netherlands captain, equalling Frank de Boer's record. The defender said it had been a hard evening's work, "especially against a low block we could not create a lot of clear chances".

Also Read: Germany, Netherlands on brink of 2026 World Cup qualification