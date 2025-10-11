World Cup qualifier: Brazil thrash South Korea 5-0

NEW DELHI: Eighteen-year-old Chelsea winger Estevao scored twice as an impressive Brazil thrashed fellow World Cup qualifier South Korea 5-0 away in a friendly on Friday.

Home captain Son Heung-min made his 137th appearance for South Korea, a record for the country’s men’s team, in wet conditions in Seoul.

But apart from that, it was all about Carlo Ancelotti’s side, which led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Chelsea’s Estevao and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

Estevao finished from close range after 13 minutes following an incisive through ball from Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

It was his second goal in his eighth game for Brazil and a reminder that he could be one of the stars of next year’s World Cup in North America.

Brazil looked dangerous every time it went forward, and it doubled its lead four minutes before the break when Rodrygo rifled in after evading the South Korean defence with some neat footwork.

The visitors played a strong side, with Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha leading the frontline and the dangerous trio of Estevao, Rodrygo, and his Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior just behind.

That quality showed soon after the break as Estevao and Rodrygo both scored again, before Vinicius made it five with 13 minutes to go.

Brazil face Japan in an away clash on Tuesday, while South Korea hosts Paraguay. Agencies

