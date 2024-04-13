World mixed doubles Olympic: Sathiyan-Manika Batra pair loses to Javen Choong-Karen Lyne in Stage-2 quarterfinals

Havirov: The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost quite tamely to Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 9-11, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11 in the Stage-2 quarterfinals of the World mixed doubles Olympic qualification event in Havirov on Friday. With the defeat, the Indian duo’s chances of making it to the Paris Olympics have more or less ended. For the most part, Sathiyan and Manika were outplayed by the right-left combination of Choong and Lyne. Especially, Choong, who was exceptionally quick and dominating the points with his forehand top-spin shots that brooked no response. Lyne was the weaker partner, but when the chips were down, she delivered. Agencies

