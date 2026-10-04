World No. 1 Rybakina Stunned by Charaeva in China Open Upset

BEIJING: World No. 1 Elena Rybakina could not regroup and fell to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva in the second round of the China Open on Saturday in Beijing.

The 27-year-old from Kazakhstan was playing her first match since seizing the top ranking on her US Open win in New York, but Armenia’s Charaeva triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a clinical comeback.

“I don’t have words,” said Charaeva, who is making her Beijing debut. “This is incredible,” the 24-year-old said. Agencies

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