World No. 79 Prizmic Stuns Djokovic in Italian Open Opener Upset

Rome: Six-time Italian Open champion Novak Djokovic was eliminated in three sets by world No. 79 Dario Prizmic, who came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

It is the first time Djokovic has lost in his opening match in the Italian capital (18-1). Prizmic has now earned two Top 10 wins, having beaten Ben Shelton en route to the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid last month.

The 20-year-old is aiming to advance to the fourth round at this level for the first time and next plays Ugo Humbert.

Djokovic controlled proceedings from the outset, steadily increasing the pressure and securing two breaks to comfortably wrap up the first set after just 40 minutes.

Possibly troubled by stomach discomfort, Djokovic’s level dropped sharply in the second set. His shots lost depth, his precision faded, and his composition seemed to unravel. Between grimaces and visible frustration, he quickly found himself trailing 4-0 against a fearless Prizmic.

Rather than shrinking under the moment, the young Croatian continued to push relentlessly, forcing more mistakes from the 24-time Grand Slam champion and driving the match into a deciding third set .

Djokovic initially stayed competitive in the decider—until he stumbled at the first real danger, surrendering serve on the first break point he faced.

From that point on, Djokovic was unable to create a single break opportunity of his own. He tried repeatedly to pressure Prizmic into errors, but the Croatian, now riding a wave of confidence, held firm and fittingly sealed the biggest win of his career with an ace—his third of the match. IANS

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