World No.1 Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

New Delhi: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has undergone successful knee surgery after pulling out of the French Open semifinal on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old updated on the injury that forced him to leave the clay-court Grand Slam midway. The 24-time Grand Slam champion aggravated his right knee injury during the fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo.

“In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well,” Djokovic wrote on X.

“I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.”

Djokovic said he is hoping to return “as soon as possible” and is raring to play at the highest level.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going. Idemooo,” he added.

The recovery time for a meniscus tear usually takes at least three weeks which makes him doubtful for the Wimbledon that starts on July 1. The seven-time Wimbledon champion had missed out on last year’s title after losing to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Apart from the Wimbledon, the injury will also affect Djokovic’s preparations for the Olympic Games, which start in Paris on July 26. Agencies

Also Read: Novak Djokovic to undergo knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

Also Watch: