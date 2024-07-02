World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon due to shoulder injury

London [UK]: World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka has opted to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury, the Grand Slam organisers announced on Monday. Sabalenka will be replaced by lucky loser Erika Andreeva in the draw to face Emina Bektas in the first round.

“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year. I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year,” Sabalenka said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day No. 22 seeded, Ekaterina Alexandrova also pulled out of the competition citing illness. She was due to face Emma Raducanu on Centre Court. (ANI)

