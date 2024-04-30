World No.4 Daniil Medvedev confirms R16 berth at Madrid Open

Madrid [Spain]: The World No.4 Daniil Medvedev on Monday produced a stunning performance to overcome a stern test from Sebastian Korda at the Madrid Open and sealed a spot in the Round of 16.

Medvedev came within two points of defeat before finally advancing with a 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Korda after a battle that lasted for two hours and 23 minutes. As the match progressed in a close contest, the 28-year-old began to smash more frequently to Korda’s forehand, while the American’s backhand remained steady for extended stretches of play. Despite making 24 unintentional mistakes during the match, Medvedev persevered at critical junctures, holding serve from 4-5, deuce in the second set. Following the successful conversion of his second set point in the second set, Medvedev won the ninth game and went on to advance after two hours and twenty-three minutes. (ANI)

