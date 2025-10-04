World Para Athletics C'ships: American teen Middleton beats Chinese star Yao Juan

New Delhi: Teenage American Arelle Middleton broke seasoned Chinese star Yao Juan’s stranglehold on the women’s Shot Put F64 gold in the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday. The intensity of competition between the two athletes was very high, with 17-year-old Middleton losing no time in throwing down the gauntlet. A 12.38m effort helped her hold pole position after the opening round. The Chinese legend responded with a 12.42m throw on her second visit to the circle and increase the lead with a 12.82m attempt. Middleton, who won the F64 silver medal in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, was not ready to concede defeat and wound herself up to produce a 12.95m throw on her fourth visit. She scripted another big throw over 12.93m to show that her earlier effort was no flash in the pan.

Middleton’s win enabled America to edge ahead of India on the charts with more silver medals. It moved to seventh place with 4 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze, while India has 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals and slipped to eighth place. IANS

Also Read: Ben Shelton loses in Shanghai Masters opener

Also Watch: