World Para Athletics: Ekta claims silver, Praveen and Soman bag bronze medals

NEW DELHI: Ekta Bhyan, Praveen Kumar and Soman Rana added three more medals to India’s tally on the penultimate day of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

On Saturday, Ekta clinched a silver in women’s club throw F51 event with a Season’s Best effort of 19.80m. Kashish Lakra, the other Indian in the fray, finished sixth and last with 11.64m.

In men’s high jump T64, Paralympic and Asian Games champion Praveen could only manage a bronze with a clearance of 2.00m while Banti (1.87m) finished sixth.

In men’s shot put F57, Soman stood third with 14.69m. Paralympic bronze medallist Hokato Hotozhe Sema (14.35m) was sixth while Shubham Juyal (13.72m) took the seventh spot.

Simran Sharma, who clinched the women’s 100m T12 gold on Friday, finished first in her 200m heat with a timing of 25.03s to qualify for the semifinals.

India has won 18 medals - six gold, six silver, and six bronze - at the ongoing edition of the World Championships. Agencies

Also Read: Win over West Indies was the perfect game for us, says Shubman Gill

Also Watch: