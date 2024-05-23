World Para-Athletics: India's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari bags gold in men's Shot Put F46

Kobe: India's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won the gold medal in the men's Shot Put F46 category with an Asian Record of 16.30 metres at the World Para Athletic Championships, here on Wednesday.

This is India's fifth gold, a record for the country at the World Para Athletics Championship.

In the last edition of the championships in Paris, Khilari secured the gold medal in the men's shot put F46 event, setting an Asian record with an impressive throw of 16.21m. In the process, he had earned the Paris Olympics quota.

Dharambir won the bronze medal in the Men's Club Throw F51.

Dharambir in his final throw set the new Asian Record, improving on his own mark of 31.09 metres. In Hangzhou Asian Games, Dharambir won the silver medal.

India have so far won 12 medals here including five gold, four silver and three bronze medals. IANS

