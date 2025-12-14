World Table Tennis: Lim/Shin win mixed doubles title

Hong Kong: South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin cruised past China's Olympic champions Wang Chuqin and Sung Yingsha in straight games in the mixed doubles final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals on Saturday. With Sun having suffered an injury in the women's singles competition, the reigning mixed doubles world champions found it difficult to keep up with their opponents' pace. After an 11-9 loss in the opening game, Wang and Sun took four consecutive points to pull back to 9-8 in the second, but the South Korean duo regrouped to win 11-8. The second seeds continued their good form, prevailing 11-6 in the third game to secure their title.

Earlier in the day, an ankle injury had forced Sun to pull out of her women's singles semifinal against compatriot Kuai Man. IANS

Also Read: TPL is part of a dream to expand and popularise tennis, says Leander Paes