World Team Table Tennis C’ships: India men thrash Tunisia; women handed walkover

LONDON: The Indian men’s team made a strong start to its campaign at the World Team Table Tennis Championships with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia, while the women’s side was awarded a walkover on Tuesday.

Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai registered impressive wins for India.

Manush got the team off to a steady start, defeating Essid Wassim 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5) before Thakkar and Desai picked up identical 3-0 wins.

World No. 38 Thakkar extended the lead, overwhelming Yousef Aidli 11-3, 11-3, 11-3 in a one-sided contest. Desai wrapped up the tie with a composed display, beating Aboubaker Bourass 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 to seal a comprehensive win for the Indian side.

Placed in Group 7 of Stage 1B, the result has propelled the Indian men’s team to the top of the standings in a group that also features Slovakia and Guatemala.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s team received a 3-0 walkover after Uganda failed to report for the tie. Agencies

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