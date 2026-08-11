World U20 Athletics: Pooja Singh’s High Jump Struggle as India Match Three-Medal Tally

Eugene: National senior record holder Pooja Singh finished a disappointing seventh in the women’s high jump final as India wrapped up their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign with three medals.

The 19-year-old Pooja entered the competition as one of the top contenders after setting a national senior record of 1.93m earlier this year. However, she could only clear 1.84m in the final. She then failed all three attempts at 1.87m and had to exit the competition.

Australia’s Izobelle Louison-Roe won the gold medal with a clearance of 1.92m. Hungary’s Lilianna Batori and Spain’s Aitana Alonso took silver and bronze, respectively, after both cleared 1.90m.

India’s women’s 4x400m relay team faced challenges, finishing ninth and last in the final with a time of 3:45.28. The Indian team included Bhoomika Nehate, Tahura Khatun, Tanu Chaudhary, and Thiya Arumugam. The United States won the gold medal in 3:29.15, with Australia taking silver in 3:31.39 and Great Britain claiming bronze in 3:32.08.

India finished the championships with two silver medals and one bronze, matching their overall medal tally from the 2021 and 2022 editions. Ashish Yadav started India’s medal count with silver in the men’s javelin throw. Basant Kumar Meghwal added another silver in the men’s high jump, while Shahnavaz Khan secured bronze in the men’s long jump. IANS

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