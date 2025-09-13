World Wrestling Championships: Sehrawat leads Indian contingent in Zagreb

NEW DELHI: Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (57kg) and Worlds bronze medallist Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) will attract the maximum attention among the Indian wrestlers at the World Wrestling Championships, starting in Zagreb on Saturday.

Following a break after the Olympics, Aman returned to win a gold in the Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series. The third-seeded freestyler will look to earn his maiden Worlds medal in the competitive weight class.

Fifth-seeded Udit, who took an Asian silver and two Ranking Series gold, will also be a contender for the podium.

Promising Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), adapting well to a weight class once ruled by Bajrang Punia, has done well claiming Asian under-23 and Hungary Ranking Series gold and will try to make his mark.

Olympian Deepak Punia (92kg), a former Worlds silver medallist and a current Asian silver medallist, will be keen to revive his career.

Among the women, Antim returned after her Paris disappointment to land an Asian bronze and two Ranking Series gold. Seeded fourth, she will be eager to stamp her class and secure her second Worlds medal.

Sixth-seeded Asian champion Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) and last year’s Asian silver medallist Radhika Jaglan (68kg) have the required experience too.

The formidable women’s team has several talented youngsters, including World under-20 champion Tapsya Gahlawat (57kg) and double World under-20 medallist Priya Malik (76kg), Asian under-20 winner Ankush (50kg) and silver medallist Sarika (59kg).

In Greco Roman, Asian bronze medallist Nitesh Siwach (97kg) may put up some fight.

The Indians had a two weeks’ camp in Porec before reaching Zagreb for the Worlds. Agencies

Also Read: World Athletics Championships: Neeraj set to defend title and lead Indian contingent

Also Watch: