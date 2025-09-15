World Wrestling C'ships: Aman disqualified; Deepak, Vikash ousted

Zagreb: India's campaign at the World Wrestling Championships suffered a huge setback on Sunday after Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified for failing to make weight and Deepak Punia bowed out along with two others, in Zagreb.

Aman, competing in the 57kg men's freestyle, was found to be 1.7kg overweight during the official weigh-in and was forced to withdraw before taking the mat, ending his challenge without a bout.

The 2019 world championship medallist Deepak, competing in non-Olympic 92kg weight category, began with a commanding 6-1 victory over Austria's Benjamin Geril but lost the next bout 3-4 to Azerbaijan's Osman Nurmagomedov.

There was disappointment in the other weight classes as Vikash Singh (74kg) and Amit (79kg) crashed out after suffering defeats in their opening rounds.

Mukul Dahiya (86kg), though, is in bronze medal hunt after winning his repechage round. He is up against Iran's Kamran Ghasempour.

Sujit Kalkal (65kg) and Vicky (97kg) will open their campaigns on Monday along with women wrestlers Nishu (55kg) and Sarika (59kg). Agencies

