WPL: Meg Lanning announced new captain of UP Warriorz

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Meg Lanning has been appointed as the new skipper of UP Warriorz (UPW) for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), said the franchise through its social media accounts on Sunday.

At UPW, Meg will take over the captaincy reins from India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who led the franchise in the 2025 season in the absence of previous regular captain and Meg’s former Australia team-mate, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy.

“It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year.

“This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy,” said Meg in a franchise statement on Sunday. IANS

