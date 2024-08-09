Wrestler Aman Sehrawat loses in 57kg free-style semi-final at Paris Olympics

PARIS: Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat's Olympic dream suffers a setback as he is comprehensively outclassed by top seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Japanese wrestler displayed exceptional speed and technique, securing a dominant 10-0 victory by superiority.

Aman will get another chance in the bronze medal match on Friday. Sehrawat will now face Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the bronze medal match. Cruz was defeated by Rei Higuchi in an earlier match.

Earlier, Aman demolished former World champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania by technical superiority (12-0) to seal a place in the 57kg free-style semi-final.

This was Aman’s second successive win via technical superiority. Earlier, he defeated European Championships gold medallist Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia to make it to the last-eight stage.

Aman had a close start as he was searching for an opening in the initial minute. Meanwhile, Zelimkhan received a passivity warning for not engaging in any move. Aman, then, secured the first point as Zelimkhan failed to score during the 30-second passivity warning. He then pinned Zelimkhan to gain two additional points via takedown.

In the second period, Aman executed a double ankle-hold, and once both feet were locked in he turned Abakarov over for eight points in one move and extended his lead to 11-0 and swiftly sealed the bout via technical superiority. Agencies

