Wrestling Federation of India revokes suspensions of Aman Sehrawat, Neha Sangwan

NEW DELHI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday revoked the suspension of Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and promising wrestler Neha Sangwan for jumping their weight limits and getting disqualified at the World Championships and World Under-20 Championships, respectively. The WFI took the decision after receiving apology letters from the two wrestlers and consulting the top coaches of the country. It has made both wrestlers eligible to take part in different events, including the Asian Games next year.

“Our coaches recommended that, considering these wrestlers’ track record, they should be given a chance. Otherwise, they would miss out on important events, such as the National championships (in Ahmedabad in December) and the Pro Wrestling League (next year). After the two sent apology letters, saying that they would not commit such mistakes in the future, we decided to lift the suspension,” WFI president Sanjay Singh told Sportstar.

Neha (59kg) was overweight at the World U-20 championships in Bulgaria in August, while Aman (57kg) missed the weight stipulation at the World Championships in Croatia in September.

Neha and Aman had been suspended for two years and one year, respectively. Agencies

