WTA 125 Abierto Tampico: Sahaja Yamalapalli stuns Sloane Stephens

Tampico: Sahaja Yamalapalli created a major upset at the WTA 125 Abierto Tampico, upsetting former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round, in Tampico, Mexico.

The 24-year-old Indian, ranked 347 in the world, outclassed the former World No. 3 in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

She will next play against second seed Petra Marcinko in the round of 16.

Yamalpalli made a blazing start, breaking Stephens' service twice in a row to race to a commanding 4-0 lead in the first set, before wrapping it up 6-2.

In the next too, Yamalpalli proved to be unstoppable, as she clinched the second set with a similar scoreline to seal her place in the next round. Agencies

