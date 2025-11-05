Sports

WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina in semis

Elena Rybakina reached the WTA Finals semifinals after beating Iga Swiatek, while Amanda Anisimova defeated Madison Keys in Riyadh.
RIYADH: Elena Rybakina qualified for the WTA Finals’ last four, beating an error-prone Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday, while Amanda Anisimova beat fellow American Madison Keys 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Riyadh. World No. 2 Swiatek made 36 unforced errors in the last two sets while Rybakina made 17, with the Kazakh player getting her first win over the six-time Grand Slam champion in their last five meetings. Rybakina, who beat Anisimova on Saturday, reached the semifinals after her second straight win. “It was difficult to be down, but in the second set I pushed myself, the serve improved. Really happy that I stepped in and played better in each point,” said Rybakina. (Agencies)

