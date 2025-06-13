WTC Final: Match is 80 pc in Australia’s favour because of SA’s lack of intent, feels Hayden

London: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden criticised South Africa’s “lack of intent” on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord’s.

Temba Bavuma’s side won the toss and opted to bowl first against the reigning champion. The Proteas pacers made the most of the opportunity and exploited the conditions to dismiss Australia for 212 in their first innings. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada returned with the figures of 5-51 in 15.4 overs while Marco Jansen bagged three scalps to break the back of Australia’s batting line-up.

However, things were no different for South Africa as Mitchell Starc took two top-order wickets and combined with fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to reduce South Africa to 43 for four at the close, trailing by 169 runs.

“I’m not entirely convinced it was Australia’s day. South Africa won the first session, and Australia’s comeback in the final session - nine wickets in all - was surprising. The conditions were odd: cloudy for half the day and sunny for the other half. Batting should have been easier, but it wasn’t. I’d say maybe 80% in Australia’s favour, largely because of South Africa’s lack of intent. That started with Temba Bavuma,” said JioStar expert Hayden.

“As a captain, it’s not just about bowling changes - it’s also about setting the tone with the bat. He showed little vigour, and that’s dangerous when facing three world-class fast bowlers in conditions that suit them. They need to come out with more intent on Day 2. Any signs of aggression -even those few boundaries late in the day - will help. But if they don’t, Australia will come into Day 2 as firm favourites,” he added.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Australia is in a strong position after bagging four early wickets before the end of play on Wednesday.

“Clearly, it was Australia’s day. They were on the back foot during the first session when South Africa bowled brilliantly—just 66 runs and four wickets in two hours. Then came a fightback through the Smith–Webster partnership. South Africa tried to claw back, but by losing four wickets later, they handed the advantage back to Australia. With the amount of seam movement on this pitch, the scoreboard doesn’t reflect a par score. Australia is in a strong position,” he said.

Bangar emphasised a mindset shift for South Africa on Day 2. “There’s a gap in skill sets, no doubt. Someone like Steve Smith—with over 10,000 Test runs - can switch tactics instantly, adjusting to fields and conditions. That confidence doesn’t come overnight. But if South Africa needs to do anything differently, it’s this: be more positive.

“When your approach is positive, your feet move better, and once your feet are in the right place, you control the ball better - whether scoring or defending. Steve Smith was exceptional - when conditions were tough, he pushed the pressure back on the bowlers.” IANS

