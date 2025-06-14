WTC final: South Africa need 69 runs to win; Markram hits fighting century

London: Aiden Markram stepped up when it mattered the most by hitting a magnificent 102 not out, taking South Africa within 69 runs of a historic triumph in the ICC World Test Championship after ending the third day's play at 213/2 in 56 overs in the final being played at the Lord’s here on Friday.

After Australia’s second innings ended at 207 and put South Africa on a chase of 282, the Proteas lost two wickets early. But Markram was pristine in his shot selection and with conditions being the best for batting, the right-handed batter was rock solid in slamming his eighth Test century off 156 deliveries in the fag end of the day.

He also stitched an unbroken 143-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Temba Bavuma, who hit 65 not out off 121 balls, despite tweaking his left hamstring and hobbling to complete his runs. With Markram and Bavuma showing poise, precision, and authority in amassing runs while complementing each other, the duo have ensured that South Africa are on the cusp of something special on Day Four on Saturday.

Australia, the defending champions, will need something extraordinary on the fourth day of the final if they are to become the first side to retain their World Test Championship title. The final session began with Markram getting his fifty off 69 balls and soon brought up the fifty of his partnership with Bavuma, who hobbled on to take singles that were on offer due to a lack of proactive fields.

With boundaries flowing off Markram’s bat and Bavuma also chipping in with some drives, it meant there was no stopping South Africa, as the South African skipper brought up his 29th Test fifty in 83 balls.

Markram continued to be pristine by punching Nathan Lyon, dabbing late off Beau Webster, and unfurled a beautiful straight drive off Hazlewood. With the South African crowd chanting his name, Markram got his century by flicking Hazlewood through mid-wicket, and the crowd cheered for him, which included his wife Nicole and legendary batter AB de Villiers in attendance, as day three did turn out to be the moving day of the clash.

Brief scores: Australia 212 and 207 in 65 overs (Mitchell Starc 58, Alex Carey 43; Kagiso Rabada 4-59, Lungi Ngidi 3-38) lead South Africa 138 and 213/2 in 56 overs (Aiden Markram 102 not out, Temba Bavuma 65 not out; Mitchell Starc 2-53) by 69 runs. IANS

