NEW DELHI: Star paddler Manika Batra crashed out of the WTT Champions in the quarterfinal after a straight game defeat against China’s Qian Tianyi in Montpellier, France. The Indian, the world No. 30, went down to Tianyi 8-11, 8-11, 10-12 in just 25 minutes on Saturday night. Agencies

