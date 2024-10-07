Wuhan Open: Aryna Sabalenka targets world number one spot

Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka has set her sights on reclaiming the world number one spot and can close the gap on Iga Swiatek with a good run at the Wuhan Open, which is returning on Monday after a five-year absence. Sabalenka is the top seed at Wuhan in the absence of Swiatek, who withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament after announcing her split with her coach of three years, Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Sabalenka, who was upset in the quarterfinals in Beijing last week by Karolina Muchova to end a 15-match win streak, can become the first three-time winner at Wuhan.

But Sabalenka said on Sunday in Wuhan that she cannot afford to put pressure on herself.

“Of course this is something I really want to do (become number one), it is one of my goals,” said the Belarusian, who won the Australian and US Opens this year. Agencies

