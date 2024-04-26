Xavi Hernandez to continue as Barcelona manager, La Liga club confirms

Barcelona: Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez on Wednesday reversed his decision to step down at the end of the season and agreed to stay in charge of the La Liga giants for the 2024-25 campaign, a club spokesperson confirmed to Reuters.

Xavi spent most of the day in meetings with Barca officials and agreed to honour the last year of his contract, with a series of unspecified conditions set by the club, sources said.

Xavi is set to speak to the media on Sunday, prior to their La Liga game against Valencia and club president Joan Laporta is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to talk about the decision.

“Xavi will continue and is very excited, there is unanimity in the club’s board that he should continue,” club vice-president Rafa Yuste told reporters outside Laporta’s home in Barcelona later on Wednesday. Xavi played for Barcelona for 17 years, making 767 appearances and winning 25 trophies, including four Champions League titles and eight La Liga crowns.

But despite being a club great and winning La Liga last term, Barca’s stuttering form this season put him under pressure. Agencies

Also Read: Barcelona can’t afford players like Mbappe, Haaland: Xavi Hernandez

Also Watch: