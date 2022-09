OSAKA, Sep 1: Two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan fought back from one game down to beat China's He Bingjiao to reach the women's singles quarterfinals at the Japan Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Yamaguchi stormed back to win two sets easily after dropping the first one, winning 18-21, 21-13, 21-12. IANS

