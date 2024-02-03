Yashasvi Jaiswal is in a good zone right now to make this innings count: Zaheer Khan

Visakhapatnam: Former India fast-bowler Zaheer Khan lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 179 on Day One of the second Test against England on Friday, saying the left-handed opener is in a good zone to make his innings count for the hosts. “Jaiswal is going to have that hunger for runs and a double hundred will be on his mind. For him, Day 1 was phenomenal and it’s all about resetting going into day 2. He’s got everything -– particularly the ability to shift gears and set the pace, understanding different situations and tackling them.”

“During the first session, he was cautious and in the second he took the gear a notch higher and was scoring at a better pace. When the wickets were falling - he was controlling. So, I think he’s in a good zone right now to make this innings count. For India, it’s of utmost priority that Jaiswal continues to have that mindset to put them back into the driver’s seat,” said Zaheer on ‘Match Centre Live’ on JioCinema and Sports18, at the end of day one’s play. IANS

Also Read: 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinners steer India to strong start against England

Also Watch: