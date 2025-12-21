You can’t let Bumrah bowl four overs without damage: Dale Steyn

New Delhi: Former pace legend Dale Steyn was full of praise for India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after the team’s commanding performance in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa.

Speaking on JioStar, Dale Steyn dissected South Africa’s chase collapse against Bumrah, saying, “It’s the Bumrah effect—you can’t let him bowl four overs without damage. South Africa played it safe, surviving him while attacking others, but once he got Quinton de Kock, it triggered Hardik’s wicket, then Chakaravarthy’s flow.

“Chasing 230-240 demands fighting fire with fire; you can’t let elite bowlers dictate. Bumrah always creates that window for others—South Africa should’ve gone after him harder, as he’ll get you out anyway if you just wait.”

He also opined on Chakaravarthy’s dominance over South Africa’s middle order, stating, “Many South Africans struggle to pick Varun Chakaravarthy—Aiden Markram reads him best but still gets out to him often because he plays aggressively. Others like Ferreira get completely foxed by his soft prods and uncertain spin. He has a clear edge over their middle order; even Markram’s now cautious, which is the last mindset a batter wants against him.” IANS

